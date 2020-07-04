Fears for ‘Super Saturday’ as pubs reopen in England

A pub employee cleans a pub ahead of the 'Super Saturday' in Soho in London, Britain. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Pubs in England reopen on Saturday for the first time since late March, bringing cheer to drinkers and the industry but fears of public disorder and fresh coronavirus cases.

The move is part of a wider government plan to relaunch the hospitality, tourism and culture sectors and help the UK economy recover from more than three tough months of lockdown.

Restaurants, cinemas, galleries, museums, libraries and hairdressers can all welcome back the public, as can hotels, campsites, bed and breakfast, and self-catering accommodation.

Motoring body the RAC predicted the busiest weekend so far this year, with an estimated 10.5 million drivers on the roads, as overnight stays are allowed again.

But the focus of the reopening is on pubs, which have played an integral part in British social and cultural life for centuries.

Government guidelines insist on “minimum contact” between staff and customers, with table service only. Drinkers will also have to give contact details in case of any outbreak.

Britain has had some 44,000 deaths in the outbreak — the third-highest in the world — and concern remains about a second spike of infections as the lockdown is eased.

Pubs in Northern Ireland opened on Friday. A partial reopening is slated for July 13 in Wales and July 15 in Scotland.

Read more via France 24/AFP

Like this: Like Loading...

Related