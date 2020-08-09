Exit poll shows Lukashenko is set to win Belarus presidential election with 80% support

epa08592929 Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko arrives to a polling station during the presidential elections in Minsk, Belarus, 09 August 2020. Five candidates are contesting for the presidential seat, including the incumbent president Alexander Lukashenko. EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

A preliminary exit poll has given Belarus’ longtime leader Lukashenko nearly 80 per cent of the vote, according to Russian media reports.

Main opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, meanwhile, received 6.8 per cent, based on the official exit poll.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko votes during the presidential elections at a polling station in Minsk, Belarus, 09 August 2020.
A Belarusian man votes in a booth during the presidential elections at a polling station in Minsk, Belarus, 09 August 2020.
Belarusians, who live in Ukraine wait to vote near the polling station organized in the Belarusian embassy during presidential elections in Kiev, Ukraine, 09 August 2020.
Belarusian people queue outside a polling station to cast their votes during the presidential elections in Minsk, Belarus, 09 August 2020.

Polls closed in Belarus at 19:00 CET but voting will continue as people continued to queue in the capital city, Minsk.

Euronews

