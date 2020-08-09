Exit poll shows Lukashenko is set to win Belarus presidential election with 80% support
Reading Time: < 1 minute
A preliminary exit poll has given Belarus’ longtime leader Lukashenko nearly 80 per cent of the vote, according to Russian media reports.
Main opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, meanwhile, received 6.8 per cent, based on the official exit poll.
Polls closed in Belarus at 19:00 CET but voting will continue as people continued to queue in the capital city, Minsk.
Euronews
You must log in to post a comment.