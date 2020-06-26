Ex-adviser John Bolton says Trump ‘has trouble with women leaders’

A file photo of US President Donald J. Trump (R) and Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel (L) shake hands while holding a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 27 April 2018. . EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Donald Trump’s ex-national security adviser John Bolton has told Sky News that the president “has trouble with women leaders”.

He said Mr Trump and former British prime minister Theresa May “have very different approaches to politics”.

Mr Bolton described his former boss as a “talker” who “likes to talk”.

In contrast, he said: “Theresa May is the kind of politician who says what she has to say. And there’s not a lot of small talk.

“There’s not a lot of back and forth. That’s a personal style. Doesn’t come anywhere close to Donald Trump’s personal style.

“My own opinion, and I can’t prove this, I think he has trouble with women leaders.”

Mr Bolton also said Mr Trump “had trouble” with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

He added: “These are not substantive disagreements. These are personality issues.

“But because of the way Trump looks at relations with other leaders, he has enormous difficulty distinguishing between the personal relationship he has with the leader of another country, and the fundamental US relationship with the other country as a whole.”

Mr Bolton has made a series of allegations against the American president in a new tell-all book.

His memoir hit shops this week after a federal judge ruled it could be published despite the White House trying to block the release amid concerns it contained classified information.

The book includes claims that Mr Trump had been unaware that Britain was a nuclear power, that he had sought help from Xi Jinping to win this November’s US presidential election, and that Mr Trump had asked if Finland was part of Russia.

