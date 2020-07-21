Everton end Sheffield United euro hopes

epa08557125 Players of Sheffield leave the pitch after the English Premier League match between Sheffield United and Everton in Sheffield, Britain, 20 July 2020. Sheffield lost 0-1. EPA-EFE/Peter Powell/NMC/Pool EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Reading Time: < 1 minute

It has been a remarkable season for Sheffield United. With one of the smallest budgets in the Premier League, the Blades were favourites to make an immediate return to the Championship. However, they surpassed all expectations and with boss’ Chris Wilders’s astute management, the team harboured European qualification for large chunks of the season, even at one point challenging for a top four position.

These hopes were however dashed on resumption of the Premiership after the coronavirus hiatus, and Euro-dreams were officially over after a 0-1 home defeat to Everton, courtesy of a Richarlison strike on the 46th minute mark.

This defeat followed wins by Tottenham over Leicester and Wolves over Crystal Palace, meaning Sheffield’s highest finish cannot exceed eight place.

Chris Wilder was full of praise for his players, saying that they had massively overachieved.

In another Premiership encounter played yesterday, Brighton and Hove Albion secured another year among the elite after playing out a 0-0 draw against Newcastle United.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related