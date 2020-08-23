Europe’s travel recovery stalls in August

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Europe’s travel recovery stalled at the start of August after a stronger performance in July, as quarantine rules and warnings over rising infection rates created uncertainty and deterred tourists from booking trips abroad.

In July, ticket numbers for cross-border air travel within Europe stood at 28% of 2019’s levels, as Europeans began to travel again after months of lockdown.

But by the first week of August, volumes had fallen to 18%, according to data provided by travel analysis group ForwardKeys.

