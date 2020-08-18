Europe’s increase in coronavirus cases cross threshold in 19 countries

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Nineteen European countries have crossed a key threshold of new coronavirus infections, with Spain’s figures particularly worrying.

According to data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, the countries have recorded cumulative 14-day infection totals higher than 20 per 100,000 inhabitants, considered an early alarm level by many health experts.

Luxembourg and Spain have reported more than 100 new cases per 100,000 people in the past two weeks, the figures show, with Malta recording more than 80, Belgium more than 60, and France and the Netherlands more than 40. The UK has 20.7.

The ECDC reports that as of 17 August 2020, 1 924 569 cases have been reported in the EU/EEA and the UK: Spain (342 813), United Kingdom (318 484), Italy (253 915), Germany (224 014), France (218 536), Sweden (84 294), Belgium (78 230), Romania (70 461), Netherlands (62 943), Poland (56 684), Portugal (54 102), Ireland (27 257), Austria (23 373), Czechia (20 012), Denmark (15 617), Bulgaria (14 365), Norway (9 850), Finland (7 731), Luxembourg (7 439), Greece (7 075), Croatia (6 571), Hungary (4 916), Slovakia (2 902), Lithuania (2 416), Slovenia (2 416), Estonia (2 190), Iceland (2 011), Cyprus (1 332), Latvia (1 322), Malta (1 205) and Liechtenstein (93).

As of 17 August 2020, 179 660 deaths have been reported in the EU/EEA and the UK: United Kingdom (41 366), Italy (35 396), France (30 410), Spain (28 617), Belgium (9 939), Germany (9 232), Netherlands (6 163), Sweden (5 783), Romania (2 991), Poland (1 877), Portugal (1 778), Ireland (1 774), Austria (728), Denmark (621), Hungary (608), Bulgaria (498), Czechia (397), Finland (333), Norway (261), Greece (228), Croatia (166), Slovenia (124), Luxembourg (123), Lithuania (81), Estonia (63), Latvia (32), Slovakia (31), Cyprus (20), Iceland (10), Malta (9) and Liechtenstein (1).

Country Cases Deaths 14-day cumulative number of COVID-19 cases per 100 000 14-day cumulative number of COVID-19 deaths per 100 000 Spain 342813 28617 115.7 0.4 United_Kingdom 318484 41366 20.7 -7.3 Italy 253915 35396 9.7 0.4 Germany 224014 9232 16.4 0.1 France 218536 30410 45.7 0.2 Sweden 84294 5783 37.8 0.4 Belgium 78230 9939 65.8 0.8 Romania 70461 2991 89.0 3.0 Netherlands 62943 6163 45.7 0.1 Poland 56684 1877 25.8 0.4 Portugal 54102 1778 25.7 0.4 Ireland 27257 1774 22.3 0.2 Austria 23373 728 23.3 0.1 Czechia 20012 397 30.2 0.1 Denmark 15617 621 31.5 0.1 Bulgaria 14365 498 34.4 1.6 Norway 9850 261 12.0 0.1 Finland 7731 333 5.0 0.1 Luxembourg 7439 123 121.2 1.0 Greece 7075 228 22.5 0.2 Croatia 6571 166 32.2 0.4 Hungary 4916 608 3.9 0.1 Slovakia 2902 31 10.2 0.0 Slovenia 2416 124 11.3 0.3 Lithuania 2416 81 11.0 0.0 Estonia 2190 63 8.4 0.0 Iceland 2011 10 29.1 0.0 Cyprus 1332 20 20.8 0.1 Latvia 1322 32 4.1 0.0 Malta 1205 9 87.1 0.0 Liechtenstein 93 1 10.4 0.0 Total 1924569 179660 0.0 0.0 ECDC

*The COVID-19 cases reported for Malta do not include COVID-19 positive migrant cases who have disembarked in Malta and have been quarantined upon arrival.

On 17 August 2020, in Malta, the total number of cases resulted in a lower case count compared to the previous day. This may be due to a revision in historical data.

The cases reported in the table below for Spain include cases from the previous 14 days with available data at the time of data collection. On 12 August 2020, Spain retro corrected the cumulative number of deaths leading to a negative increase of deaths.

The Guardian / ECDC

