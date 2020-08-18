Europe’s increase in coronavirus cases cross threshold in 19 countries

Nineteen European countries have crossed a key threshold of new coronavirus infections, with Spain’s figures particularly worrying.
According to data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, the countries have recorded cumulative 14-day infection totals higher than 20 per 100,000 inhabitants, considered an early alarm level by many health experts.
Luxembourg and Spain have reported more than 100 new cases per 100,000 people in the past two weeks, the figures show, with Malta recording more than 80, Belgium more than 60, and France and the Netherlands more than 40. The UK has 20.7.
The ECDC reports that as of 17 August 2020, 1 924 569 cases have been reported in the EU/EEA and the UK: Spain (342 813), United Kingdom (318 484), Italy (253 915), Germany (224 014), France (218 536), Sweden (84 294), Belgium (78 230), Romania (70 461), Netherlands (62 943), Poland (56 684), Portugal (54 102), Ireland (27 257), Austria (23 373), Czechia (20 012), Denmark (15 617), Bulgaria (14 365), Norway (9 850), Finland (7 731), Luxembourg (7 439), Greece (7 075), Croatia (6 571), Hungary (4 916), Slovakia (2 902), Lithuania (2 416), Slovenia (2 416), Estonia (2 190), Iceland (2 011), Cyprus (1 332), Latvia (1 322), Malta (1 205) and Liechtenstein (93).
As of 17 August 2020, 179 660 deaths have been reported in the EU/EEA and the UK: United Kingdom (41 366), Italy (35 396), France (30 410), Spain (28 617), Belgium (9 939), Germany (9 232), Netherlands (6 163), Sweden (5 783), Romania (2 991), Poland (1 877), Portugal (1 778), Ireland (1 774), Austria (728), Denmark (621), Hungary (608), Bulgaria (498), Czechia (397), Finland (333), Norway (261), Greece (228), Croatia (166), Slovenia (124), Luxembourg (123), Lithuania (81), Estonia (63), Latvia (32), Slovakia (31), Cyprus (20), Iceland (10), Malta (9) and Liechtenstein (1).
|Country
|Cases
|Deaths
|14-day cumulative number of COVID-19 cases per 100 000
|14-day cumulative number of COVID-19 deaths per 100 000
|Spain
|342813
|28617
|115.7
|0.4
|United_Kingdom
|318484
|41366
|20.7
|-7.3
|Italy
|253915
|35396
|9.7
|0.4
|Germany
|224014
|9232
|16.4
|0.1
|France
|218536
|30410
|45.7
|0.2
|Sweden
|84294
|5783
|37.8
|0.4
|Belgium
|78230
|9939
|65.8
|0.8
|Romania
|70461
|2991
|89.0
|3.0
|Netherlands
|62943
|6163
|45.7
|0.1
|Poland
|56684
|1877
|25.8
|0.4
|Portugal
|54102
|1778
|25.7
|0.4
|Ireland
|27257
|1774
|22.3
|0.2
|Austria
|23373
|728
|23.3
|0.1
|Czechia
|20012
|397
|30.2
|0.1
|Denmark
|15617
|621
|31.5
|0.1
|Bulgaria
|14365
|498
|34.4
|1.6
|Norway
|9850
|261
|12.0
|0.1
|Finland
|7731
|333
|5.0
|0.1
|Luxembourg
|7439
|123
|121.2
|1.0
|Greece
|7075
|228
|22.5
|0.2
|Croatia
|6571
|166
|32.2
|0.4
|Hungary
|4916
|608
|3.9
|0.1
|Slovakia
|2902
|31
|10.2
|0.0
|Slovenia
|2416
|124
|11.3
|0.3
|Lithuania
|2416
|81
|11.0
|0.0
|Estonia
|2190
|63
|8.4
|0.0
|Iceland
|2011
|10
|29.1
|0.0
|Cyprus
|1332
|20
|20.8
|0.1
|Latvia
|1322
|32
|4.1
|0.0
|Malta
|1205
|9
|87.1
|0.0
|Liechtenstein
|93
|1
|10.4
|0.0
|Total
|1924569
|179660
|0.0
|0.0
*The COVID-19 cases reported for Malta do not include COVID-19 positive migrant cases who have disembarked in Malta and have been quarantined upon arrival.
On 17 August 2020, in Malta, the total number of cases resulted in a lower case count compared to the previous day. This may be due to a revision in historical data.
The cases reported in the table below for Spain include cases from the previous 14 days with available data at the time of data collection. On 12 August 2020, Spain retro corrected the cumulative number of deaths leading to a negative increase of deaths.
The Guardian / ECDC
You must log in to post a comment.