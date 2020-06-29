Europeans’ trust in US as world leader collapses during pandemic

A vendor sells Trump campaign items before Trump held a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA, 20 June 2020. The campaign rally was the first since the COVID-19 pandemic locked most of the country down in March 2020. EPA-EFE/YOUNG G. KIM

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The coronavirus crisis has caused a dramatic deterioration in the European public perception of the US, extensive new polling from across Europe reveals. More than 60% of respondents in Germany, France, Spain, Denmark and Portugal said they had lost trust in the United States as a global leader.

A report based on the survey’s findings argues that the shock of the pandemic has “traumatised” European citizens, leaving them feeling “alone and vulnerable”.

In almost every country surveyed, a majority of people said their perception of the US had deteriorated since the outbreak. Negative attitudes of the US were most marked in Denmark (71%) Portugal (70%), France (68%), Germany (65%) and Spain (64%). In France, 46% and in Germany 42% said their view of the US had worsened “a lot” during the pandemic.

