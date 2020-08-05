European Club Competitions back today after Covid-19 interruption
The UEFA Europa League season was put on hold in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak, with six of the eight round of 16 first legs having been played.
Aside from Roma vs Sevilla and Getafe vs Inter – which will now both be played as a single leg – all of the first-leg games have been played, Manchester United’s 5-0 win at LASK and Basel’s 3-0 success at Eintracht Frankfurt the most emphatic results.
The 16 contenders include teams from 11 nations; three from Germany, two each from England, Italy and Spain and one each from Austria, Denmark, Greece, Scotland, Switzerland, Turkey and Ukraine.
Those 16 sides include six former UEFA Cup or UEFA Europa League winners: Eintracht (1980), Leverkusen (1988), Manchester United (2017), Shakhtar (2009), three-time winners Inter (1991, 1994, 1998) and five-time champions Sevilla (2006, 2007, 2014, 2015, 2016).
Of the eight sides that parachuted down from the UEFA Champions League group stage, only four remain: Inter, Leverkusen, Olympiacos and Shakhtar.
Wednesday 5 August, 18:55 CET
Copenhagen vs İstanbul Başakşehir (first leg: 0-1)
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Wolfsburg (2-1)
Wednesday 5 August, 21:00 CET
Manchester United vs LASK (5-0)
Thursday 6 August: 18:55 CET
Leverkusen vs Rangers (3-1)
Thursday 6 August: 21:00 CET
Basel vs Eintracht Frankfurt (3-0)
Wolves vs Olympiacos (1-1)
One-off ties
Wednesday 5 August: 21:00 CET
Internazionale Milano vs Getafe (Gelsenkirchen)
Thursday 6 August: 18:55 CET
Sevilla vs Roma (Duisburg)
Quarter-finals:
Monday 10 August, 21:00 CET
LASK/Manchester United vs İstanbul Başakşehir/Copenhagen (Cologne)
Reuters / UEFA.Com
You must log in to post a comment.