EU welcomes Israel – UAE agreement

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell welcomed a deal to normalize relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates partly brokered by the United States, Politico reports.

But Borrell also called on Israel to go further than a pledge under the deal to suspend plans to annex areas of the occupied West Bank. And he made clear the EU continues to back a two-state solution as the way to achieve peace between Israel and the Palestinians.

“I welcome Israel-UAE normalisation; benefits both & is important for regional stability,” Borrell wrote on Twitter on Friday.

“Suspending annexation is positive step, plans should now be abandoned altogether. EU hopes for resumed Israeli-Palestinian negotiations on 2-state solution based on intl’ agreed parameters,” he added.

