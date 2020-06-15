EU-UK talks: MEPs united behind EU stance, rejecting UK cherry-picking

In a draft resolution, adopted ahead of today’s High Level Conference with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, European Council President Charles Michel and Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen and the participation of EP President David Sassoli to take stock of the achievements of the negotiations up to this point, MEPs regret that no real progress has been achieved so far and that the divergences remain substantial.

They warn against the UK government’s current piecemeal approach and emphasise that a comprehensive agreement is in the interest of both parties. Having the UK cherry-pick certain policies and its access to the single market after Brexit is “unacceptable” for the EU, says the text.

The draft resolution also reiterates Parliament’s full support for the EU’s Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier in his talks with the UK, based on the political mandate given to him by the EU member states and Parliament resolutions.

Withdrawal obligations

The faithful implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement, including on citizens’ rights is a precondition to ensure the trust needed to conclude a deal on the future relationship, notes the text.

MEPs also call on the parties to ensure a strict implementation of the Protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland.