EU to investigate Chinese aluminium trade dumping

epa08532012 The Metropark Hotel Causeway Bay (C) stands in Causeway Bay district in Hong Kong, China, 07 July 2020. According to reports, the hotel is being turned into the headquarters of Beijing's National Security Office in Hong Kong and will officially begin operations on 08 July. The office, created under Beijing?s recently enacted national security law for the city, is responsible for supervising and guiding the local government?s enforcement of the legislation, which outlaws acts of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The European Commission on Friday began an investigation into whether China is dumping flat-rolled aluminium products in the 27-country European Union based on a complaint by a European group of producers.

The EU move followed another anti-dumping investigation launched in February into Chinese aluminium extrusions.

European Aluminium, which represents more than 25% of the total EU production of aluminium flat-rolled products, took its grievance to the bloc’s executive in June, saying that imports of the product have increased overall in absolute terms and in terms of market share.

The Commission said there was sufficient evidence which showed that “due to significant distortions affecting prices and costs, the use of domestic prices and costs in the country concerned is inappropriate”.

“The investigation will determine whether the product under investigation originating in the country concerned is being dumped and whether the dumped imports have caused injury to the Union industry,” the EU executive said in its Official Journal.

via Reuters

Like this: Like Loading...

Related