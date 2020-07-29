EU stimulus package to slightly improve growth prospects

29th July 2020

European flags flutter in the wind in front of the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Euro zone economic growth next year will be slightly stronger than previously thought, according to a Reuters poll of forecasters taken after European Union leaders agreed on 750 billion euros to support economies ravaged by the coronavirus.

But economists surveyed July 22-28 also concluded it would take two or more years for euro zone gross domestic product to reach pre-COVID-19 levels, despite trillions of euros of stimulus from the European Central Bank and governments.

The deal, which was not unexpected but was decided earlier than many analysts had anticipated, will bring the EU to the capital markets as a borrower for the first time. But that economic stimulus won’t be felt until 2021.

About three-quarters of economists, or 29 of 38, said their confidence around the prospects for euro zone economies from next year onward had improved, including three who said it had significantly improved. But for now, they only marginally upgraded their growth forecasts.

via Reuters

Tags: ,

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

China and EU to speed up negotiation on investment agreement

29th July 2020

EU stimulus package to slightly improve growth prospects

29th July 2020

Malta-24 News Briefing Wednesday 29th July 2020

29th July 2020

WHO says COVID-19 pandemic is not seasonal but one big wave

29th July 2020

Conte wins backing to extend COVID-19 emergency period in Italy

29th July 2020

Back to the future – The countries reintroducing Covid-19 restrictions

29th July 2020

Global air traffic will not return to pre-coronavirus level until at least 2024

29th July 2020

The Phantom of the Opera forced to close permanently on the West End

29th July 2020

Atalanta registers a late win at Parma as they approach the 100th goal milestone

29th July 2020

Inter wins against Napoli

29th July 2020
%d bloggers like this: