EU sanctions Russian intelligence, North Korean, Chinese firms over alleged cyberattacks

31st July 2020

Photo by ThisIsEngineering on Pexels.com

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The European Union on Thursday imposed travel and financial sanctions on a department of Russia’s military intelligence service and on firms from North Korea and China over their suspected participation in major cyberattacks across the world.

In its first ever sanctions related to cybercrime, the EU targeted the department for special technologies of the Russian military intelligence service, known as Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, it said in a statement.

The bloc accused the Russian service of having carried out two cyberattacks in June 2017, which hit several companies in Europe resulting in large financial losses. The service is also accused of two cyberattacks against Ukraine’s power grid in 2015 and 2016.

Four individuals working for the Russian military intelligence service were also sanctioned for allegedly participating in an attempted cyberattack against the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in the Netherlands in April 2018.

via Reuters

Tags: ,

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

EU banks’ stress test to be held in 2021

31st July 2020

Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

31st July 2020

U.S. coronavirus epicentre shifts toward Midwestern states

31st July 2020

Spain logs biggest daily rise in coronavirus cases since lockdown lifted

31st July 2020

Portugal’s nightclubs and bars allowed to reopen but with restrictions

31st July 2020

Reopening of discos, nightclubs, festivals and feasts in Italy postponed

31st July 2020

New cases rise sharply in Italy

31st July 2020

French cities tighten coronavirus rules

31st July 2020

Jet2 warns Britons to return from Spain early or find their own way

31st July 2020

Bulgarians block central Sofia in anti-government protest

31st July 2020

Photo Story: Palestinians celebrate Eid al-Adha

31st July 2020
%d bloggers like this: