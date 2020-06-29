EU mobilises emergency assistance following floods in Ukraine

epa08508958 Locals stand near damaged car on a street after the flood in Lanchyn village of the Ivano-Frankivsk area, Ukraine, 25 June 2020. Heavy rains on June 22-23 have brought heavy flooding into Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernivtsi, Lviv, and Zakarpattia regions in western Ukraine, leaving three people dead. So far, 197 settlements have been affected, as reported in the morning update of the State Emergency Service. A total of 389 people have been evacuated, including 76 children. EPA-EFE/MARKIIAN LYSEIKO

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Intensive rains resulted in the largest flooding in the south-west of Ukraine in the last 50 years, with several casualties and damage to hundreds of homes. To alleviate the first needs, the Ukrainian authorities activated the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

Sweden responded immediately and offered 1.2 kilometres of flood barrier, 250 hoses and technical experts. In addition to the Swedish assistance, the European Commission is providing mapping services of the affected areas through the EU Copernicus satellite system.

Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič said: “Civil protection capacities have been under extreme pressure in the past months. Nonetheless, the European Union keeps up its commitment to help when climate disasters strike. I warmly thank Sweden for its immediate response. We stand ready to provide further assistance and show our solidarity with all those in the affected areas and with the first responders working on the ground.”

The European Union’s 24/7 Emergency Response Coordination Centre is in constant contact with the Ukrainian authorities to closely monitor the situation and channel further EU assistance on request.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related