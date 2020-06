EU leaders to meet in Brussels on 17-18 July in hope to finalise economic stimulus plan

epa07959212 European flags flutter in the wind in front of the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium, 30 October 2019. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Reading Time: < 1 minute

European Union leaders will meet in Brussels on July 17-18 to haggle over a proposed COVID-19 economic stimulus and their next joint budget, a spokesman said, the first such in-person talks in months due to health and travel restrictions.

“The physical meeting will start on the 17th at 10a.m.,” the spokesman for the EU‘s Brussels headquarters, Barend Leyts, said on Tuesday.

The 27 national leaders failed to narrow their differences on the package in talks via video call last week and mostly stood by their positions. Most leaders informally expressed their belief that reaching a deal through video conferencing was virtually impossible.

The European Commission’s has proposed €1.1 trillion seven-year EU budget and associated €750 billion recovery fund.

via Reuters / Politico

