UPDATED: EU leaders reach deal

Politico.eu reports that the EU’s recovery fund will be composed of €390 billion in grants and €360 billion in loans. This will be attached to a new €1.074 trillion seven-year budget, the Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF), on which heads of state and government also reached unanimous agreement — bringing the total financial package to €1.82 trillion.
Macron welcomes deal
Macron said the deal followed long and difficult negotiations, during which concessions had to be made to win over member states whose objections were blocking a deal.
But the concessions were proportionate, and necessary to deliver a recovery plan big enough to be effective, he added.
“There is no such thing as a perfect world, but we have made progress,” Macron told a news briefing.
After marathon talks, EU member states have agreed to a historic coronavirus recovery deal.
It comes after days of sometimes bitter discussions over the trillion-euro rescue package. The 750 billion euros recovery fund to be shared as grants and loans has been adopted.
European Council president Charles Michel simply tweeted ‘Deal!’, while French president Emmanuel Macron said it was an ‘historic day for Europe’.
