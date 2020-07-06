EU Council extends mandates of three missions in Libya and Palestine

epa08324074 A view of EU flags reflected on the closed doors of the European Council in Brussels, Belgium, 26 March 2020. EU leaders will debate the coordination of EU efforts to tackle the Covid-19 epidemic, as well as other issues, including foreign affairs, digital policy and enlargement. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

The European Council extended the mandates until 30 June 2021 of three of its Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP) civilian missions: the European Border Assistance Mission in Libya (EUBAM Libya), the European Border Assistance Mission in the Rafah Crossing Point (EUBAM Rafah), and the European Police Mission for the Palestinian Territories (EUPOL COPPS).

The COVID-19 pandemic had put on hold the implementation of some activities foreseen as part of the mandate of the missions.

EUBAM Libya is tasked with contributing to the Libyan authorities’ efforts to disrupt organised criminal networks involved in smuggling of migrants, human trafficking and terrorism. The mission coordinates and implements projects with international partners in the fields of border management, law enforcement and criminal justice.

EUBAM Rafah is tasked with providing a third party presence at the Rafah Crossing Point between the Gaza Strip and Egypt and contributing to strengthening Palestinian Authority’s border capacities.

EUPOL COPPS is tasked with contributing to the Palestinian Authority’s efforts to establish effective and sustainable policing and wider criminal justice arrangements, in cooperation with the other institution building programmes.

