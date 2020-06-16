EU Commission launches web platform for safe return of tourism

The European Commission has launched ‘Re-open EU’, a web platform containing essential information for a safe relaunch of tourism in Europe in the post-Covid period.

Europeans will now be able to plan their holidays confidently as the platform provides real-time information on borders, means of transport, travel restrictions, public health and safety measures such as physical distancing or the wearing of facemasks.

Developed by the Joint Research Centre, ‘Re-open EU’ is part of the European Commission’s Tourism and Transport package of 13 May to help European tourism resume safely by gradually lifting travel restrictions and allowing businesses to reopen, in the full respect of health precautions.

The platform acts as a key point of reference for anyone travelling in the EU as it centralises information gathered both by the European Commission and the Member States. As free movement and cross-border travel are key to tourism, an interactive map offering updates on national measures and advice for visitors are available for each EU Member State.

Europeans are also able to browse country-specific information at their ease.