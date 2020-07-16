EU citizens might be deported for minor offences in post-Brexit immigration crackdown

epa08182816 EU Council staff removed the Union Jack-British flag from the European Council in Brussels, Belgium, 31 January 2020. Britain officially exits the EU on 31 January 2020, beginning an eleven month transition period. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET / POOL POOL EPA

Reading Time: < 1 minute

EU citizens will be deported for minor offences under Priti Patel’s post-Brexit immigration crackdown, despite having permission to stay, a leading lawyer has warned.

Rules that allow foreign offenders to be expelled only if they represent a threat to the UK will be beefed up to target persistent pickpockets and shoplifters, from January.

Crucially, the home secretary announced the change would apply to the 3 million-plus EU citizens in the UK in the process of being awarded settled status, which supposedly guarantees their right to stay.

