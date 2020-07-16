EU budget: Parliament pushes for financial transaction tax and consolidated corporate tax base

As Europe recovers from the coronavirus outbreak, MEPs are insisting on the introduction of new revenue sources to cover the refinancing costs of the recovery instrument, prevent sharp reductions in EU budget expenditure and ensure the Covid-19 response does not become a burden for future generations.

Parliament is proposing new revenue in the form of environmental and financial levies.

They include a common consolidated corporate tax base, digital services taxation. a financial transaction tax, income from the emissions trading scheme, a contribution based on non-recycled plastic packaging waste and a carbon border tax.

So far, Malta has consistently opposed any financial transaction tax and moves to harmonize corporate taxation, seen as damaging to Malta’s financial services industry.

In a statement, the European Parliament said that the Covid-19 pandemic has had an unprecedented socio-economic impact with the latest forecasts projecting the EU economy will contract by 8.3% this year. The EU and its member states have already adopted exceptional measures in response to the crisis. As the Union works to repair the immediate damage brought on by the coronavirus, while also continuing to create a greener and more digital Europe, the main tool will be the EU’s long-term budget.