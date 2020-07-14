EU approves KLM’s bailout by Dutch government
The European Commission said it had approved the 3.4 billion euros ($3.85 billion) bailout package promised by the Dutch government to airline KLM last month.
After months of wrangling with France over the role each country should play in a coronavirus rescue deal, the Netherlands said it would support the Dutch arm of Air France-KLM with 2.4 billion euros in bank loans with guarantees, and a 1 billion euro direct loan.
Reuters
