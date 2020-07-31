EU approves five new cross-border projects for Erasmus+ funding to develop excellence in vocational training in Europe

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Commission has proposed today Erasmus+ funding for five new Platforms of Centres of Vocational Excellence, to meet the needs of an innovative, inclusive and sustainable economy. Funded through Erasmus+ for a maximum budget of €4 million each, the platforms will be active in sectors such as green innovation and urban greening, microelectronics, and the furniture and wood sector. They will also support major European priorities such as the digital and green transitions, sustainable growth, and social fairness and inclusion.

Selected from among 55 applications, the five newly-selected Platforms of Vocational Excellence involve 167 partner organisations from 17 Member States and 4 other countries participating in the Erasmus+ programme.

The selected projects will focus on the development of skills ecosystems, increasing their quality and adaptability by developing innovative curricula and teaching methodologies.

Margaritis Schinas, Commission Vice-President for Promoting the European Way of Life, said: “Europe needs a skills revolution, one that is inclusive and does not leave anyone behind. To achieve this we presented recently a new, ambitious, innovative, measureable, and inclusive Skills Agenda. The initiative on Centres of Vocational Excellence will contribute further to the modernisation of the sector to the benefit of both young people as well as adults needing to upskill and reskill. This initiative helps to build innovative business-education partnerships and integrate activities with other education and training sectors.”

Nicolas Schmit, Commissioner for Jobs and Social Rights, said: “Vocational education and training is more important than ever. Providing people with the skills they need and that help them find a quality job is one of our central responses to the recovery, and key for the green and digital transitions. Our initiatives on vocational excellence will continue to be based on innovation, transnational collaboration and social fairness.”

The chosen projects respond to a changing labour market and are aligned with the priorities of the European Skills Agenda and the Commission proposal for a Council recommendation on Vocational Education and Training for sustainable competitiveness, social fairness and resilience presented on 1 July.

