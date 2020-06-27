Ethiopian Orthodox monk, said to be 114 year old becomes oldest Coronavirus survivor

epa08313157 Workers carry boxes of medical supplies sent by Jack Ma Foundation at Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, 22 March 2020. The medical supplies to be donated to all 54 African nations via Ethiopia to fight COVID-19 coronavirus include 1.1 million testing kits, 6 million masks and 60,000 protective suits, says Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. On 20 March 2020, Ethiopia's national carrier Ethiopian Airlines suspended flights to 30 nations hardest-hit by coronavirus. Ethiopia has 9 confirmed cases in the country. EPA-EFE/STR

Reading Time: < 1 minute

An Ethiopian Orthodox monk whose family says he is 114 years old has survived the coronavirus, the Associated Press reports.

Tilahun Woldemichael was discharged from a hospital on Thursday after almost three weeks. He received oxygen and dexamethasone, a cheap and widely available steroid that researchers in England have said reduced deaths by up to one third in severely ill hospitalised patients.

Ethiopia’s health minister has said the ministry recommends the emergency use of the drug for Covid-19 patients who require ventilation or oxygen.

Ethiopia has more than 5,200 confirmed cases of the virus.

Via The Guardian

Like this: Like Loading...

Related