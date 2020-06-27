Ethiopian Orthodox monk, said to be 114 year old becomes oldest Coronavirus survivor
An Ethiopian Orthodox monk whose family says he is 114 years old has survived the coronavirus, the Associated Press reports.
Tilahun Woldemichael was discharged from a hospital on Thursday after almost three weeks. He received oxygen and dexamethasone, a cheap and widely available steroid that researchers in England have said reduced deaths by up to one third in severely ill hospitalised patients.
Ethiopia’s health minister has said the ministry recommends the emergency use of the drug for Covid-19 patients who require ventilation or oxygen.
Ethiopia has more than 5,200 confirmed cases of the virus.
Via The Guardian
