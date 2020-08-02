Estonia reports new Covid-cases linked to nightclub outbreak

epa08422993 An Estonian border police officer removes a warning signs as he end his duties at the Ikla border crossing point, Estonia, 15 May 2020. Estonia had reintroduced border controls from 17 March and foreign travelers were not allowed to enter Estonia in order to contain the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the COVID-19 disease. Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia opened their borders for citizens who can now again move freely between the three countries as of 15 May morning, that have so far avoided the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. EPA-EFE/TOMS KALNINS

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Seven new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Estonia in the past 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Sunday. All of the cases were related to a recent Vabank nightclub outbreak in Tartu.

Five of the new cases were diagnosed in people living in Tartu and two in Harju County (one of these in Tallinn). All of the new cases are related to the person with symptoms who visited Vabank nightclub, the Health Board said on Sunday.

The new cases were reportedly spread by people who had visited the club on July 18 at the same time as the infected person.

A total of 28 people have contracted COVD-19 from the Vabank outbreak. The outbreak was caused after a person with symptoms of coronavirus, including a fever, visited shops, a nightclub and the cinema in Tartu as well as a spa in Narva Jõesuu in Ida-Viru County.

EENEWS

Like this: Like Loading...

Related