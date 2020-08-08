Estonia adds Iceland, Netherlands, Poland and San Marino to self-quarantine list

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Four European countries, Iceland, the Netherlands, Poland and San Marino, have been added to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ list of countries of origin for travellers arriving in Estonia who from Monday, August 10, must self-quarantine for 14 days, bringing the total to 19.

No countries have been removed from last week’s list, and travelers from the United Kingdom remain free of any self-quarantining requirement. Outside of Europe, travelers from Canada do not have to self-quarantine for 14 days, having been removed from a recently updated EU list.

A country is added to the quarantine list if the reported rate of coronavirus is more than 16 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the preceding 14 days.

ERR

