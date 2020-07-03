Esprit fashion chain to close half of its stores in Germany
Reading Time: < 1 minute
After numerous fashion manufacturers and textile retailers have filed for insolvency since the outbreak of the coronavirus crisis, the ailing fashion chain Esprit is now also closing around half of all German locations – around 50 branches in total.
Around 1,100 jobs in the stores and in administration are to be cut.
This was announced by the company in Hong Kong.
Another 100 jobs are to be cut in Asia.
