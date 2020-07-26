Erdogan and Al-Sarraj meet in Turkey

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Head of the Libyan Presidential Council Fayez Al-Sarraj met Saturday with the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and discussed bilateral relations, developments in Libya and other issues of mutual interest.

The media office of Al-Sarraj said the discussion included reiterating the need for political solutions in Libya as per UN-led efforts and the conclusions of Berlin conference, adding that Al-Sarraj and Erdogan agreed on continuing implementation of the MoUs signed in last November.

Al-Sarraj and Erdogan also talked about economic cooperation and return of Turkish firms to work on suspended projects in Libya, in addition to cooperation in investments, response to Coronavirus and related issues.

