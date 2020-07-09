Eni CEO commits to Libya after meeting with al-Sarraj

A general view shows an ENI pump station in Siena, Italy. EPA-EFE/MATTIA SEDDA

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Italian energy group Eni reaffirmed its commitment to Libya on Wednesday after a meeting between its Chief Executive and Libya’s UN-recognised Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj.

Eni, the biggest foreign oil and gas producer in Libya, said CEO Claudio Descalzi also met with the head of Libya’s NOC Mustafa Sanalla.

The group said it was assessing with NOC the possible further development of the Bouri oilfield, targeting the un-developed West and North areas.

It said it would also be supporting the launch of renewable energy projects in the country.

Eni said its current equity production in Libya stood at 170,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related