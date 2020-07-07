English Premier League: Spurs return to winning ways

epa08531412 Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris (L) of Tottenham and teammates Son Heung-Min (R) and Lucas Moura celebrate after the English Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton in London, Britain, 06 July 2020. Tottenham won 1-0. EPA-EFE/Adam Davy/NMC/Pool

Tottenham Hotspur returned to winning ways after a disappointing loss at Sheffield United last week, defeating Everton in the sole Premier League match of the day. Spurs won the match at their home stadium 1-0 courtesy of a Giovanni Lo Celso strike, deflected by Everton’s Michael Keane in the 28th minute.

The win leaves a glimmer of hope to Tottenham’s hopes of playing European football next season. With this victory, the team moved up to eight, four points off sixth-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Just before half-time, international stars and clubmates Heung-Min Son and Hugo Lloris appeared to have an agitated confrontation, but all seemed settled by the resumption of the game as the two embraced each other on their return on the playing field.

This victory was Spurs’ coach Jose’ Mourinho 200th win in the Premier League.

The competition continues this evening with the following matches:

7pm: Crystal Palace – Chelsea, Watford – Norwich

9.15pm: Arsenal – Leicester City

