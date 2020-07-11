England’s World Cup Winner and Former Republic of Ireland Manager Jack Charlton dies at 85
England 1966 World Cup hero and legendary Republic of Ireland manager Jack Charlton has died at the age of 85.
The former defender, who played for Leeds United with distinction for 21 years and later managed the Republic of Ireland, passed away following a battle against dementia and lymphoma.
A statement from the Charlton family said: ‘Jack died peacefully on Friday 10 July at the age of 85.
RTE / The Guardian / Daily Mail
