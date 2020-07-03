Fri. Jul 3rd, 2020

England puts United States on ‘red-list’, will quarantine arrivals

3rd July 2020

An announcement board at Heathrow Airport, in Britain. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Passengers arriving into England from the United States will not be exempted from quarantine rules, Britain’s transport minister Grant Shapps said on Friday.

Asked whether the United States would be on a ‘red-list’ of countries to which a 14-day quarantine period will apply, Shapps said: “I’m afraid it will be.”

“The U.S. from a very early stage banned flights from the UK and from Europe so there isn’t a reciprocal arrangement in place,” he told the BBC.

England is relaxing its quarantine rules for around 50 other countries.

