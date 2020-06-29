Emirates to re-start passenger flights to Cairo, Tunis, Glasgow and Malé

An Emirates Airline Airbus A380 is pulled back from the jet bridges to take off from Dubai International Airport, United Arab Emirates. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Emirates continues to add travel options for customers with the announcement that it will re-start passenger flights to Cairo (from 1 July), Tunis (from 1 July), Glasgow (from 15 July) and Malé (from 16 July).

This will bring Emirates’ network to 52 destinations in July, offering travellers convenient connections between the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe and the Americas through its Dubai hub, while ensuring the health and safety of customers and employees on the ground and in the air.

Customers from Emirates’ network can also travel to Dubai following the announcement last week that the city will be open to business and leisure visitors from 07 July, with new air travel protocols that facilitate travel for UAE citizens, residents and tourists while safeguarding the health and safety of visitors and communities.

