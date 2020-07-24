Emirates to cover passengers for medical expenses, quarantine costs

An Emirates Boeing 777-300ER aircraft lands at the Imam Khomeini international airport, south of the capital city of Tehran, Iran. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Emirates will cover its passengers for COVID-19 related medical expenses and quarantine costs when they travel onboard Emirates, to and from the UAE and around the world, free of charge.

Emirates customers can claim medical expenses of up to EUR 150,000 and quarantine costs of EUR 100 per day for 14 days, should they be diagnosed with COVID-19 during their travel, while they are away from home.

This cover for COVID-19 related medical expenses and quarantine costs is offered by Emirates free of cost to its customers regardless of class of travel or destination. This cover is immediately effective for customers flying on Emirates until 30 October 2020 (first flight to be completed on or before 30 October 2020). It is valid for 31 days from the moment they fly the first sector of their journey. This means Emirates customers can continue to benefit from the added assurance of this cover, even if they travel onwards to another city after arriving at their Emirates destination.

Customers do not need to register or fill in any forms before they travel, and they are not obligated to utilise this cover provided by Emirates.

Any impacted customer who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 during their travel simply has to contact a dedicated hotline to avail of assistance and cover.

Read more via Emirates

Like this: Like Loading...

Related