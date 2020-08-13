Embracer Group acquires Malta-based 4A Games

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Embracer Group AB through its wholly-owned subsidiary Saber Interactive, has today entered into an agreement to acquire 100 percent of Malta-based 4A Games Limited .

4A Games is a top-tier independent AAA PC and Console developer behind the successful Metro franchise and a long-term development partner to the Embracer owned publisher Deep Silver. T

hrough the acquisition, Saber Interactive onboards a reputable team of 150+ people across two studios in Malta and Ukraine as well as best-in-class internally developed and owned First-Person-Shooter technology to the Group.

The upfront purchase price amounts to approximately MUSD 36 on a cash and debt free basis and is paid in cash and in newly issued B shares, plus an earn-out consideration, subject to fulfilment of agreed milestones, of a maximum USD 35 million. 4A Games expects net sales of approximately MEUR 20 for the period Jan-Dec 2020, with an operational EBIT of approximately MEUR 12.

“With the acquisition of 4A Games, Saber Interactive is locking-up one of the best indie studios in the industry with the potential and capacity to take on another AAA project and are also internalizing the value of existing and future IPs into the Group. Saber solidifies its position as a leader in the CIS and Ukrainian game developer market. Combining our technology and capabilities with 4A Games presents tremendous opportunity for growth and expansion” said Matt Karch, CEO Saber Interactive Inc., Director of the Embracer Board.

Via Reuters/Embracer Group AB

