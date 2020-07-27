EIF and European Commission launch new Covid-19 measures supporting micro- and social enterprises

27th July 2020

epa08445934 A view of the European Commission headquarters building Berlaymont as the sun goes down in the European district in Brussels ,Belgium, 26 May 2020. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The EIF and the European Commission have launched new COVID-19 support measures under the EaSI Guarantee Instrument (EaSI) to enhance access to finance for micro-borrowers, micro- and social enterprises.

The new measures will support micro- and social enterprises as well as individual micro-borrowers hit by the socio-economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic. The objective of the new COVID-19 measures is to further incentivise financial intermediaries to lend money to small businesses, mitigating the sudden increase in perceived risk triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, and alleviating working capital and liquidity constraints of final beneficiaries targeted by the EaSI programme. Key features of these new measures include higher risk coverage, broadening of certain parameters, such as an increase of the maximum exposure for micro and social enterprises, and more flexible terms.

The new features will be accessible to financial intermediaries, that can potentially serve thousands of companies benefitting from guarantees under the EaSI Guarantee Instrument. To date, the guarantees provided by EIF to financial intermediaries operating in the micro and social finance space have unlocked c. EUR 1.4bn of debt financing, allowing more than 85,000 micro and social enterprises across Europe to access financing.

European Commissioner for Jobs and Social Rights, Nicolas Schmit, said: “Micro-enterprises and social enterprises, which often employ the most vulnerable in society, have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Safeguarding their survival is essential for local economies and communities across the EU. Today’s measures will provide much needed support as part of EU recovery efforts, as we build a more resilient and inclusive Europe.”

The EaSI Covid-19 Support Measures are made available to the market and rolled out based on an amended EaSI Call for expression of interest published on EIF website.

Interested parties are invited to consult the full details in the call documents published on EIF’s website.

Tags: , ,

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

Malta: Covid-19 cases spike after hotel party

27th July 2020

Malta: Prime Minister says 4,000 jobs added to economy

27th July 2020

Malta: Burmarrad fuel station applies for two-storey restaurant

27th July 2020

Malta: Adrian Delia calls on PM to cancel hospital deal

27th July 2020

Hong Kong to ban all restaurant dining, mandate masks outdoors

27th July 2020

Morocco shuts down major cities after spike in coronavirus cases

27th July 2020

Australian state of Victoria records daily virus record, warns of lockdown extension

27th July 2020

EIF and European Commission launch new Covid-19 measures supporting micro- and social enterprises

27th July 2020

Doctors insist: Telling people to party in their thousands, get drunk and behave responsibly is nonsense

27th July 2020

Malta-24 News Briefing Monday 27th July 2020

27th July 2020
%d bloggers like this: