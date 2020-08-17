Preloader
Business, Coronavirus, Egypt

Egypt’s unemployment rate rose to 9.6%

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Egypt’s unemployment rate rose to 9.6% in the second quarter of 2020 compared with 7.5% a year earlier, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the statistics agency CAPMAS said on Monday.

The rate had stood at 7.7% in the January to March quarter. 

By Corporate Dispatch

