Egypt’s unemployment rate rose to 9.6% in the second quarter of 2020 compared with 7.5% a year earlier, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the statistics agency CAPMAS said on Monday.
The rate had stood at 7.7% in the January to March quarter.
