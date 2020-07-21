Egypt’s parliament authorises deployment of troops in Libya

epa08557074 Egyptian General Mamdoh Shahen (2-L) holds up handwritten notes as he speaks during a parliamentary debate session to discuss and vote whether Egypt should send troops to the neighboring civil-war-torn nation of Libya, in Cairo, Egypt, 20 July 2020. According to media reports, the motion passed as the unicameral legislative body effectively rubber-stamped this foreign military deployment. EPA-EFE/KHALED MASHAAL

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Egypt’s parliament authorised the deployment of troops outside the country on Monday after the president threatened military action against Turkish-backed forces in neighbouring Libya, Al Jazeera reports.

The parliament unanimously approved “the deployment of members of the Egyptian armed forces on combat missions outside Egypt’s borders to defend Egyptian national security … against criminal armed militias and foreign terrorist elements”, it said in a statement.

The deployment would be made on a “western front” – a likely reference to western neighbour Libya. The move could bring Egypt and Turkey – which support rival sides in Libya’s chaotic proxy war – into direct confrontation.

Egypt’s House of Representatives, packed with supporters of President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, approved the plan after a closed-door session where deputies discussed “threats faced by the state” from the west, where Egypt shares a porous desert border with war-torn Libya.

Al Jazeera

