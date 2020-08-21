Preloader
CD eNews, Earthquake, Indonesia

Earthquake of magnitude 6.9 strikes Banda Sea off Indonesia

An earthquake of magnitude 6.9 struck the Banda Sea off Indonesia on Friday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said, as it revised upwards a prior figure of 6.8.

The quake was at a depth of 640 km (398 miles), said the agency, which had earlier estimated a magnitude of 6.6.

But it was not powerful enough to trigger a tsunami in the Indian Ocean region, said a monitor, Tsunami Service Provider Indonesia.

Indonesia, which sits on the Pacific’s seismically active “Ring of Fire”, has suffered deadly earthquakes and tsunamis.

