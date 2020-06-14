Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Taiwan region

Reading Time: < 1 minute

An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 has struck the Taiwan region early on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 20 km (12.43 miles), EMSC said. It was revised from its initial measurement of magnitude 6 and depth of 55 km.

Taiwan, a self-ruled island that China considers its own, lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.

Via Reuters

Like this: Like Loading...

Related