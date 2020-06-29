Earth tremors rock Rhodes

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A second, moderate earthquake hit in the sea area off the Greek island of Rhodes on Monday morning, without causing injuries or damages.

According to the Athens’ Geodynamic Institute, the 4.6-magnitude tremor was recorded shortly after 7 a.m. at a depth of 65 kilometres.

Its epicentre was 26 kilometres northeast of the island, close to Turkey’s western shore.

The quake came after a 5.4-magnitude tremor rocked the same area shortly before 9.30 p.m. on Sunday.

The focal depth of the second one was at 54.5 kilometres and the epicentre was 30 kilometres north of Rhodes.

Via Ekathimerini

