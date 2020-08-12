Dwayne ‘the Rock’ Johnson is highest-earning male actor
Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson has been named the highest-paid male actor for a second year in a row, according to wealth magazine Forbes.
The former wrestler reportedly earned $87.5m between 1 June 2019 and 1 June 2020, including $23.5m for the Netflix thriller Red Notice.
He also made money from his fitness clothing line, Project Rock.
The 10 top earners combined made $545.5m this year – more than a quarter of that from Netflix, Forbes said.
Johnson’s Red Notice co-star Ryan Reynolds was the second-highest paid actor, with earnings of $71.5m. Among his movie deals were $20m, also for Red Notice, and $20m for Six Underground, another Netflix film.
Third on the list was actor and producer Mark Wahlberg, who earned $58m, while Ben Affleck came in fourth and Vin Diesel fifth.
