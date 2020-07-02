Dutch survey finds drug use dropped in lockdown

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Dutch researchers who study sewage water say that illegal drug use in Amsterdam tailed off considerably in the first month of the coronavirus lockdown.

The KWR research institute said that the reduction is possibly caused by the lack of tourists visiting the Dutch capital and the closure of night clubs, although it said further research is needed to better understand the effects of lockdown on drug use.

Amsterdam’s weed-selling coffeeshops are magnets for foreign visitors, although they also are widely used by the city’s residents, too, and researchers noted that cannabis use during lockdown remained stable compared to last year.

Drugs that are illegal and are not sold at coffeeshops showed marked reductions in Amsterdam, but not in two other Dutch cities where sewage was tested – Utrecht and Eindhoven. Those cities attract far fewer tourists than Amsterdam.

According to KWR measurements taken March 18-24, days after the Dutch lockdown began, ecstasy use in Amsterdam dropped by 50% compared to the same month a year ago. Amphetamine use was down by one third and cocaine showed a 25% reduction.

When the Dutch government announced its lockdown, it included coffeeshops in the establishments that were closed down. The measure led to a brief spate of panic buying of pot and long queues outside coffeeshops before authorities said that takeaway sales would be permitted.

Read more via AP

Like this: Like Loading...

Related