Dutch government issues advice about which countries are safe to travel to this summer

People at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol in Schiphol, Netherlands, 15 June 2020. Due to the coronavirus restrictions in place the Netherlands has only had a fraction of the number of passengers and flights arrive compared to normal. EPA-EFE/ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN

The government of the Netherlands has today published advice about which countries are safe to travel to this summer, allowing Dutch people to visit Belgium, Bulgaria, Germany, Estonia France, Iceland, Italy, Croatia, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Monaco, Poland, Portugal, the Czech Republic and Switzerland from today. There is a second list of countries that have yet to allow Dutch tourists but are expected to do so soon, which includes Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Norway, Austria, and Spain.

However, they advise citizens to avoid both the UK and Sweden for the foreseeable future: “This has to do with the health situation in those countries. If you do go, you are urgently advised to return to your home quarantine for 14 days when you return to the Netherlands.”

See full list by the Dutch Government here

