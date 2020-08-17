Dutch economy set to shrink 5% in 2020

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Dutch economy looks set for a less dramatic fall in 2020 than previously anticipated, economic policy adviser CPB said on Monday.

The euro zone’s fifth-largest economy is expected to shrink 5.1% this year because of the coronavirus crisis, the CPB said, before rebounding with growth of 3.2% in 2021.

This year’s recession would still be the worst on record, but it would be less deep than the 6.4% contraction the CPB forecast in June. The outlook for 2021 remained largely unchanged.

