‘Dumping’ Huawei will cost you’ – China to UK

epa07297339 The logo of China's Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd at a Huawei store in Taipei, Taiwan, 18 January 2019. Taiwan, after barring Huawei from bidding for Taiwan government contracts, is now banning the use of Huawei products in some government agencies like the Industrial Technology Research Institute and Institute for Information Industry. According to reports, several European and Asian countries have banned, or are considering banning, the use of Huawei products and have banned Huawei from providing 5G infrastructure because they suspect Huawei helps China's security services spy on foreign governments. EPA-EFE/DAVID CHANG

China warned British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday that his decision to ban Huawei from the 5G network would cost Britain dearly in investment, casting the move as the result of politicised pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Hours after Johnson ordered Huawei equipment to be purged from the nascent 5G network by the end of 2027, Trump claimed credit for the decision and said that if countries wanted to do business with the United States they should block Huawei.

But China, whose $15 trillion (11.8 trillion pounds) economy is five times the size of Britain’s, warned the decision would hurt investment as Chinese companies had watched as London “dumped” the national telecoms champion.

“Now I would even say this is not only disappointing – this is disheartening,” Chinese Ambassador Liu Xiaoming told the Centre for European Reform, adding that Britain had “simply dumped this company”.

“The way you are treating Huawei is being followed very closely by other Chinese businesses, and it will be very difficult for other businesses to have the confidence to have more investment,” he said.

As Britain prepares to cast off from the European Union, fears over the security of Huawei have forced New York-born Johnson to take sides in the rivalry between the United States and China.

In Beijing, the foreign ministry cast Britain as “a relatively small place” that was becoming subservient of the United States.

“Does the UK want to maintain its independent status or be reduced to being a vassal of the United States, be the U.S.’s cats paw?” Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said. “The safety of Chinese investment in the UK is being greatly threatened.”

Reuters

