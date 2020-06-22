Dubai allows foreign tourists to enter from July 7

A man watches the Airbus A330 flying at Al Maktoum International Airport in Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Dubai, whose economy is reliant on tourism and retail, said it will allow foreign visitors to enter from July 7, while those with residency visas will be able to enter from Monday in a further easing of its coronavirus lockdown.

Those entering would have to present certificates to show they had recently tested negative for the coronavirus or would undergo tests on arrival at Dubai airports, the Dubai government media office said in a statement on Sunday.

Citizens and residents would be permitted to travel abroad from Tuesday June 23, it added.

“The new announcement will allow thousands of people affected by the worldwide restrictions in passenger air traffic since the start of the pandemic to resume their travel plans,” the Dubai media office said in the statement.

It also said that international health insurance, COVID-19 tests and a completed health declaration form were mandatory for tourists visiting Dubai.

The announcement comes more than two months since the United Arab Emirates introduced strict measures to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

The UAE halted all passenger flights in March and banned foreign citizens from entering the Gulf Arab state except those holding UAE residency, who required UAE government approval before returning.

In recent weeks, many of those restrictions have been eased, allowing the resumption of a few flights, while domestic restrictions such as the closure of shopping centres have been lifted and private businesses have reopened.

Last week, the UAE allowed citizens and residents to travel to countries deemed low-risk for catching the coronavirus.

Dubai’s economy, which heavily relies on retail, tourism and hospitality, has suffered from the lockdown and travel restrictions as the coronavirus outbreak spread.

Via Reuters

