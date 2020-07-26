Dozens arrested, police injured in clashes during Seattle’s Black Lives Matter protests

epa08516547 A protestor stand on the hood of a truck during a confontation with a FOX news television crew just outside the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest, an area near a precinct abandoned by police where activists continue to protest police brutality and support the Black Lives Matter movement, in Seattle, Washington, USA, 29 June 2020. The crew was forced to leave the area on foot. EPA-EFE/STEPHEN BRASHEAR

Dozens were arrested and many police injured in clashes around Seattle’s biggest Black Lives Matter protest in weeks on Saturday, police said, with a renewed energy sparked by violent clashes between activists and federal agents in nearby Portland, Oregon.

Police said officers used non-lethal weapons in attempts to disperse the thousands of marchers in the late afternoon after some protesters set fire to the construction site for a King County juvenile detention facility and courthouse.

The tactics of federal officers in Portland have drawn the ire of local leaders and Democrats in Congress, who say those officers are using excessive force and complain of overreach by the Trump administration.

U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Washington Brian Moran said in a statement on Friday that federal agents are stationed in Seattle to protect federal properties and the work done in those buildings.

The Trump administration has also sent federal police to Chicago, Kansas City and Albuquerque, New Mexico, over the objections of those mayors.

