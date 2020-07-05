Don’t leave elderly alone – Pope Francis

epa08484438 Pope Francis leads a Holy Mass on the Solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ, at St. Peter's Basilica in The Vatican, 14 June 2020. The city-state eases its lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. EPA-EFE/TIZIANA FABI / POOL

Pope Francis calls the parish priest of a community on the periphery of Rome that he visited in 2018 assuring the faithful there, of his prayers and urging them not to leave the elderly alone during the summer months.

Vatican News It is not surprising that social services and assistance projects of all sorts pop up at the beginning of summer in Italy in an effort to accompany the many elderly people left alone in the cities during the hot months of July and August when families go on holiday and support systems close.

Pope Francis does not forget those who are alone and in need, as demonstrated by a personal telephone call to a Rome parish priest of the suburban “Corviale” area, one of those “geographical peripheries” that is also very much an “existential periphery” at the heart of his apostolate of inclusion.

