Donald Trump slams ‘far-left fascism’ at Mt. Rushmore speech for July 4

The Marine One helicopter carrying US President Donald J. Trump flies past Mt. Rushmore National Monument in Keystone, South Dakota. Trump is visiting Mt. Rushmore to celebrate the Independence Day holiday at an event that is set to include a fireworks display. . EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The United States is “witnessing a merciless campaign to wipe out our history, defame our heroes, erase our values, indoctrinate our children,” President Donald Trump said in a speech delivered on Friday evening at Mt. Rushmore, a rock massif that features likenesses of four US presidents. The faces of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln were carved into the mountain in the 1920s, with each of the heads nearly 18.3 meters (60 feet) high.

“This monument will never be desecrated, these heroes will never be defaced … their achievements will never be forgotten and Mt. Rushmore will stand forever,” Trump said, referencing the recent toppling or destroying statues associated with colonialism and racial discrimination.

“This attack on our liberty must be stopped, and it will be stopped,” the president added.

“In our schools, our newsrooms and even our boardrooms, there is a new far-left fascism,” he said. “That is why I am deploying federal law enforcement to protect our monuments, arrest the rioters, and prosecute the offenders to the full extent of the law.”

“We will never abolish the police,” he said, in another reference to an idea that came in response to recent instances of police brutality.

Trump also said the US will build a new memorial park, featuring statues of “the greatest Americans who ever lived.”

A crowd of several thousand people greeted Trump for the speech, ignoring the risk of coronavirus spread. State authorities have made face masks available but not mandatory for those attending the rally. Images from the scene showed nearly all audience members foregoing the measure. Trump himself did not wear a mask. The audience was not required to socially distance.

The event is set to culminate with a fireworks display on the eve of the US Independence Day. The authorities had halted the practice in 2009 due to risk of forest fires and pollution in the wooded Black Hills region. Trump, however, successfully pushed to resume the use of fireworks this year, promising “a fireworks display like few people have seen” ahead of his visit to the South Dakota monument.

Read more via AFP, AP, dpa, DW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related