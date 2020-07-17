Don McLean’s ‘Vincent’ lyrics up for sale for $1.5 million

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The original handwritten lyrics of Don McLean’s song “Vincent”, a tribute to painter Vincent van Gogh, are going up for sale with an asking price of $1.5 million.

Los Angeles-based rare documents dealer Moments in Time said on Wednesday that the lyrics, scrawled in pencil over 14 pages with deletions and additions, are being sold by a person who acquired them directly from the American singer-songwriter.

First released in 1971, “Vincent” opens with the words “Starry, starry night” and was inspired by the painter’s famous work “The Starry Night.” McLean, now 74, has said he was inspired to write it after reading a biography of van Gogh.

“Vincent” is McLean’s most famous song after “American Pie,” whose lyrics sold for $1.2 million at auction in 2015. McLean said at the time he felt it was time to sell them.

